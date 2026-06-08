Iran rejects claims it targeted Saudi Arabia
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Source: AP
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei rejected on Monday that the Iranian army had targeted Saudi Arabia, News.Az reports, citing Iran International.
He stated that Tehran publicly acknowledges military operations carried out by its armed forces.
Baghaei said Iran had issued no statement claiming responsibility for such an attack and added that Tehran has previously raised concerns about actions being falsely attributed to it.
By Nijat Babayev