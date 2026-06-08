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Airports in Tehran, Kermanshah suspend all flights

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Airports in Tehran, Kermanshah suspend all flights
Source: IRNA

The Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran and the Kermanshah International Airport in western Iran have announced the cancellation of all flight until further notice, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The announcements follow a wave of attacks by Israel this morning targeting Tehran as well as Isfahan and Tabriz.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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