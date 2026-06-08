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Iran launches cases against over 3,000 accused of U.S., Israel ties

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Iran launches cases against over 3,000 accused of U.S., Israel ties
Source: Xinhua

Iran's judiciary has initiated legal proceedings against 3,121 individuals accused of "collaborating with the enemy," judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Monday.

Jahangir stated that the suspects are accused of cooperating with the United States and Israel, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

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He noted that 2,406 of the accused individuals are currently in custody.

Jahangir also said that approximately 1,000 indictments have been issued so far as part of the ongoing legal process.

Iranian authorities have not released further details regarding the specific allegations or the identities of those charged.


News.Az 

By Faig Mahmudov

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