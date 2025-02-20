Russia and Belarus to hold joint military drill in September

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Belarus announced plans to hold a joint military exercise in September, officials confirmed Thursday. This exercise is part of ongoing efforts by the two neighboring allies to strengthen their military cooperation amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Zapad, or West, 2025 drill will involve over 13,000 troops, said Valery Revenko, a Belarusian defense official. He added that observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, a top trans-Atlantic security and rights group, will be invited to monitor the drills, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron hand for over 30 years and has relied on Kremlin subsidies and support, allowed Russia to use his country’s territory to send troops into neighboring Ukraine in 2022 and to host some of its tactical nuclear weapons.

Russian troops rolled into Ukraine from Belarus on Feb. 24, 2022, after a joint drill with the Belarusian army. Ukraine and Belarus share a 1,084-kilometer (672-mile) border.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that a Russian military buildup in Belarus, which borders NATO members Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, could set the stage for a potential attack. Russia has repeatedly denied allegations that it could attack NATO members.

Revenko said that Belarus is open for mutual military inspections with Poland 80 kilometers (50 miles) deep into each other’s territory - something he said would signal Poland’s intention to pursue “good neighborly ties.”

“If Poland rejects or ignores such action, we will have a different opinion,” Revenko said.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sweeping sanctions on Belarus’ over its massive crackdown on protests following the 2020 presidential election and Lukashenko’s move to allow Russia to use his country’s territory to send troops into Ukraine.

