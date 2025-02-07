Russia claims control of Toretsk in new eastern Ukraine offensive
Russia’s defense ministry has announced that its forces have captured the mining town of Toretsk in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region, marking a significant breakthrough as Ukrainian defenses appear to be weakening.
Ukrainian officials did not immediately make any comments on the Russian claim, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
Russia's much larger army has conducted a sustained yearlong campaign along the eastern front, gradually loosening the short-handed and weary Ukrainian forces’ grip on its strongholds as the war approaches its fourth year later this month.
Russia's claimed fall of Toretsk, if confirmed, would advance its sweep across Donetsk, which has cost Moscow heavily in troops and armour but has paid dividends for the Kremlin.
In the offensive, Russian forces crush settlements with the brute force of 3,000-pound (1,300-kilogramme) glide bombs, artillery, missiles and drones, then send in infantry units to attack the exposed defenders.