Azerbaijan's wrestler secures gold at U-17 European Championship

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Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ali Javadli captured the gold medal in the 45 kg category at the U-17 European Championship in Samokov, Bulgaria.

According to the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation, that Javadli gave Russian wrestler Umar Bogatyryov no chance in the final on the third competition day, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The Azerbaijani wrestler decided the outcome of the bout in the first period, defeating his opponent by technical superiority, 9:1, to become European champion.

Huseyn Mustafazade, competing in the 51 kg category, defeated Switzerland's Tristan Bernet 9:0 in the repechage bout and then beat Georgia's Davit Shavadze 9:1 ahead of schedule in the bronze-medal match to take third place.

Elmir Cherkezov, competing in the 60 kg category, beat Austrias Lionel Winter 9:0 in his first repechage bout but lost 0:8 to Moldovas Vlad Duminica in the second repechage round.

Zohrab Safarov defeated Moldovas Vladislav Vasilevski 9:0 by technical superiority to claim a bronze medal.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team finished the continental championship with one gold, two silver and three bronze medals. With 118 points, Azerbaijan ranked third in the team standings.

News.Az