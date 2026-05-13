Hungary summons Russian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungary has summoned Russia's ambassador following a drone attack on western Ukraine, Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on Wednesday.

Russia unleashed a daytime drone attack on Ukraine earlier on Wednesday, targeting critical infrastructure ​and killing at least three people ​in the west and prompting NATO-member Poland ⁠to scramble fighter jets, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Russian ambassador has ​been summoned to the foreign ministry on Thursday ​morning to meet foreign minister Anita Orban, Magyar said during a press conference following the first cabinet ​meeting of the new Hungarian government.

Orban will ​condemn the attack at the meeting and ask the ambassador ‌when ⁠Russia plans to end the more than four-year-old war with Ukraine, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Orban said in a Facebook video that ​Hungary "deeply condemns" ​Russian drone ⁠strikes on ethnic Hungarian regions in western Ukraine.

Russia's embassy in Budapest ​did not immediately respond to a ​Reuters ⁠request for comment.

Former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government maintained a close relationship with Moscow even ⁠after ​Russia's invasion of Ukraine ​in 2022.

News.Az