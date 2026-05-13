Azerbaijani delegation attends Uzbekistan Energy Week

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Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Energy, Orkhan Zeynalov, took part in the Energy Forum in Tashkent, themed “New Energy: Innovation, Sustainability, Regional Cooperation.”

He also addressed the plenary session titled “Integration of Efforts for Sustainable Regional Energy Architecture,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The session focused on regional interaction in establishing a unified energy market, developing modern energy systems, and the green transition strategy.

A trilateral meeting of deputy energy ministers of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan reviewed progress on a joint green energy development and transmission project, including its feasibility study and next steps.

On the sidelines of the visit, Deputy Minister Orkhan Zeynalov met with energy officials from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmengaz, and Atsuko Hirose, Acting Secretary General of the International Energy Charter, to exchange views on energy cooperation.

News.Az