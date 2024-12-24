Russia creates remote control kit for ATGMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Kalashnikov Company has created a remote control kit for the Soviet Konkurs anti-tank guided missile (ATGM), based on the Ukrainian Stugna system, News.az reports citing foreign media .

Alan Lushnikov, the company’s CEO, discussed the kit’s development.Based on combat experience, the company has developed a remote control kit that allows it to simultaneously control several missile systems from a distance from the launchers. The company has already obtained the permits for its production.“We developed the remote control based on the experience of combat use of ATGMs to maximize the protection of the system’s personnel from enemy fire. This equipment enables the military to search for and engage enemy targets from cover at a sufficient distance from the launcher,” Lushnikov stated.The corresponding set of equipment allows the operator to take turns controlling the three launchers of the Konkurs missile system during daylight hours. The latter may indicate the absence of standard night or thermal imaging sights in the development.According to the developers, the kit can be installed on non-adapted Soviet Konkurs ATGMs. The total time for mounting the attachment on the launchers does not exceed 20 minutes.They emphasized that the operator’s distance can reach 100 meters by connecting four cables. However, no photos of the launchers with this kit were shown, so the operator’s console’s appearance is unknown.It is also unclear why the Russian company developed the kit for outdated Soviet systems while ignoring the modern Russian Kornet ATGM, which has similar problems.

News.Az