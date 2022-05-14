Russia cuts its electricity supply to Finland, Finnish operator confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has suspended power exports to Finland, Finnish operator Fingrid confirmed, News.az reports.

Fingrid’s Senior Vice President of Power System Operations Reima Päivinen said the supply was effectively cut at 12 a.m. CET on Saturday (7 p.m. ET Friday).

He added that the suspension did not have any impact on the market and that Finland “can cope” with the cut, as Russian electricity amounts to a small fraction of the country’s total consumption.

“We’re also heading into the summer and less electricity will be needed,” Päivinien said, adding he was “confident there won’t be any major problems” next winter.

On Friday, Fingrid said Russia was suspending power exports due to problems in receiving payments.

