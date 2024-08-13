Russia develops an alternative to Android and iOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian company, developer of ALT Linux, "Bazalt SPO" has begun developing a new Russian alternative to Android and iOS with open source code, News.az reports citing the publication RBK .

The company has already registered the AltPhone trademark for its new OS. It will be built on the Linux kernel using software components included in the independent repository of the Sisyphus project. "Several hundred million rubles" will be invested in the development of the OS. This is an order of magnitude less than the potential cost of developing a new OS not based on open source.Russia already has several of its own operating systems, most often used for government needs. Their developers are the Open Mobile Platforms companies, the creators of the Aurora OS, the Scientific and Technical Center of IT ROSA (Rosa Mobile), the Astra Group (Astra Mobile), Kaspersky Lab (KasperskyOS), part of ICS Holding Yadro (Kvadra OS) and Red Soft (Red OS M).In August 2022, an alternative operating system Astra Linux Special Edition adapted for mobile devices from Bazalt SPO was already presented in Russia.Earlier it was reported that MTS would begin selling domestic operating systems "Alt" from "Basalt SPO".

News.Az