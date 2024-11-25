Russia is working on developing AI-driven Shahed drones

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian military is working on developing AI-powered Shahed drones, aiming to create drone swarms, News.Az reports citing the The Guardian

The Russians are trying to create swarms of UAVs in which the drones will communicate and coordinate attacks in a way that will suppress Ukrainian air defense.Russia has already set up two factories to produce the distinctive Shahed 136 delta-winged drones, which Moscow calls Geran-2.According to a government source in Kyiv, the production of drones is “hundreds per week.”At the same time, The Guardian noted that Russia is constantly modifying the drones to make them more lethal. Earlier this month, the Ukrainian military published a video of a thermobaric warhead, which, when detonated, creates a fire cloud with a temperature of about 2000C and is considered particularly deadly if it explodes inside buildings.Moreover, the newspaper reports that work is underway to introduce artificial intelligence to create “drone swarms” in which the Shaheds communicate and coordinate attacks in such a way as to overcome air defenses.However, it is still unclear how effective this technology can be.

