Russia's new multi-purpose nuclear submarine Arkhangelsk set to join navy in 2025

Russia's newest multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarine, the Arkhangelsk, is scheduled to join the Russian Navy in the summer of 2025.

Built at the Sevmash shipyard under the United Shipbuilding Corporation, the Arkhangelsk is part of the Project 885M class (NATO reporting name: Yasen-M), News.Az reports, citing Russian media. Vladimir Maltsov, head of the All-Russian Movement for Fleet Support, confirmed that the Arkhangelsk is currently undergoing state trials.The submarine first set sail for factory sea trials in June 2024, and five other submarines of the Project 885M class are under construction at Sevmash. The Severodvinsk, Kazan, Novosibirsk, and Krasnoyarsk have already been delivered to the fleet.The Yasen-M class submarines are equipped with advanced weaponry, including Oniks and Kalibr-PL cruise missiles, capable of both land-attack and anti-ship missions.

