Russia summons Moldovan ambassador

The meeting was called to express a formal protest regarding recent actions by a Moldovan political party."The head of the Moldovan diplomatic mission was strongly protested in connection with a recent statement by a Moldovan political party containing groundless accusations against the Russian ambassador in Chisinau," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.This incident comes amid increasing tensions between the two countries, with Moscow frequently criticizing Chisinau for actions perceived as hostile.

