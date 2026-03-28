Floods in Baku: 33 evacuated amid heavy rain - VIDEO

Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams working to assist residents and mitigate the impact of rising water in affected areas, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan.

According to officials, floodwaters inundated residential zones, prompting urgent evacuations to safer locations. Among those rescued were several children.

Emergency units have been deployed across multiple districts, including Binagadi and Surakhani in Baku, where residents were left stranded in flooded yards and homes.

Rescue teams are continuing to pump water out of submerged areas, evacuate vulnerable residents, and carry out other safety measures as conditions evolve.

Authorities say operations remain underway, with additional assistance being provided to those still in need.