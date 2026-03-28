FBI confirms Kash Patel email hack

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The Federal Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the personal email account of its director, Kash Patel, was hacked in an incident claimed by an Iran-linked cyber group.

Hackers identifying themselves as the Handala Hack Team said they accessed Patel’s inbox and released dozens of emails and photographs online, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

FBI spokesman Ben Williamson said authorities have taken “all necessary steps” to mitigate any risks linked to the breach.

He added that the compromised material was “historical in nature” and did not include any classified or government information.

The group, which describes itself as pro-Palestinian, also claimed responsibility for publishing personal data belonging to employees of Lockheed Martin based in the Middle East.

News.Az