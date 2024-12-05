Russia warns US about hypersonic missile tests in the Mediterranean

Russia's top general, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, called his U.S. counterpart, Gen. CQ Brown, last Wednesday to warn the United States about upcoming test launches of hypersonic missiles in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

The call, which had not been previously disclosed, was made to inform the U.S. that Navy ships should avoid the target area for safety reasons, News.Az reports, citing ABC News. Gen. Valery Gerasimov initiated last Wednesday's call with Gen. CQ Brown, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to provide him with that warning and to also discuss Ukraine and how to avoid miscalculation between the U.S. and Russia about that ongoing conflict.The Russian hypersonic missile test took place in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, an area where the U.S. Navy has three amphibious ships with 2,200 Marines aboard as well as destroyers providing missile defense for Israel.The call between the two top military leaders was not made public until Wednesday, a day after the Russian defense ministry announced that Russian warships in the that area had launched hypersonic missiles at an undisclosed target area in international waters of that body of water.However, details about Gerasimov's heads-up warning to Brown were not officially disclosed."Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., spoke with Chief of Russian General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov by phone on Nov. 27 following a request by the Russian Ministry of Defense," Brown's spokesman Capt. JD Dorsey said in a statement provided to ABC News."This was the first time the leaders spoke since Gen. Brown became Chairman. The leaders discussed a number of global and regional security issues to include the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. At the request of Gen. Gerasimov, Gen. Brown agreed to not proactively announce the call."In their conversation, Brown and Gerasimov also discussed how to avoid a miscalculation and escalation between the two countries when it comes to Ukraine, a U.S. official said.Specifically, they discussed the U.S. allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS long range missiles against targets inside Russia, as well as Russia's subsequent test of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) on a target inside Ukraine. Russia said the IRBM strike was in retaliation for Ukraine being allowed to use the ATACMS missiles inside of Russia.

