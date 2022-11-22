Russian airline increases number of flights to Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Utair airlines increased the number of flights in November from Samara to Baku from two to three times a week, News.az reports via the press service of the airline.

The additional flight is going to be operated on Tuesdays with departure from Samara at 12:40 (GMT +3) and a return flight at 17:05 (GMT +4).

The Thursday and Sunday flights remain unchanged.

Utair operates flights to Baku from Moscow, Grozny, Samara, Ufa, St. Petersburg, Tyumen, and Surgut, and to Ganja and Nakhchivan - only from Moscow.

News.Az