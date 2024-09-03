Russian diplomat claims EU likely involved in Kursk attack planning

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova suggested that the EU may have been involved in planning the Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"Under the pretext of the right to self-defense and citing the UN Charter, the European Union, with a perseverance, worthy of a better cause, justifies any terror attacks, war crimes, slaughter and kidnapping of civilians, sexual violence against women committed by militants and mercenaries of the puppet Kiev regime. Judging by remarks by Josep Borrell, the European Union is fully informed about the Ukrainian army’s actions in the Kursk Region. This may be an indication that the EU was one way or another engaged in the process related to planning and carrying out the attack on the Russian region," the Russian diplomat said in a statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.A massive attack on the Kursk Region by the Ukrainian army was launched on August 6. A federal emergency situation regime has been declared in the region, as well as multiple air raid alerts.Residents from borderline districts are being evacuated to safety. According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, over 10,000 evacuees, including more than 2,700 children, have been housed at 200 temporary accommodation centers in 31 Russian regions.

