Russian forces in Syria shot down two drones aimed at air base

Russian forces in Syria shot down two drones aimed at air base

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces in Syria on Wednesday shot down two drones that fired at its military base at Hmeimim, News.az reports citing Interfax.

The official said there had been no casualties or damage.

Russia launched a military campaign in 2015 that helped turn the tide in a civil war in favour of President Bashar al-Assad.

News.Az