Russian naval ships, including nuclear-powered submarine, arrive in Cuba - VIDEO

A Russian nuclear-powered submarine and other naval vessels arrived in Cuba on Wednesday for a five-day visit to the island in a show of force amid spiralling U.S.-Russian tensions, News.Az reports citing AFP.

The submarine Kazan, which Cuba says is not carrying nuclear weapons, was accompanied by the frigate Admiral Gorshkov, as well as an oil tanker and a salvage tug.The Kazan and Admiral Gorshkov, which is one of Russia's most modern warships, could be seen just off Havana, which is about 90 miles from the southern coast of Florida.The tanker Pashin and the tug entered the harbour early Wednesday morning.Cuba's communist government announced that Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez was meeting his Russiancounterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday, as the two former Cold War allies aim to strengthen their ties.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel met with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin last month for the annual May 9 military parade on Red Square outside the Kremlin.

