Romania summons Russian envoy over downed drone in Galați

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Romania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Oana Țoiu, announced the summoning of the Russian ambassador to Bucharest following an incident last night, when a Russian drone crashed near the municipality of Galați.

According to the official, the aircraft was allegedly used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, and its fall on Romanian territory represents a serious violation of national sovereignty, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"The Russian Federation violated the sovereignty of Romania's airspace through a new irresponsible action that could endanger the safety of the population. It is an irresponsible and provocative act that violates basic principles of international law," said Oana Țoiu.

The head of Romanian diplomacy stated that Romania will also raise the issue at the international level. Thus, the country's intervention will be included in the discussions on maritime security within the UN Security Council, scheduled for April 27, in New York.

At the same time, the minister announced that, in the next Government meeting, the rules for applying sanctions will be updated, in the context of the escalating security situation in the region.

News.Az