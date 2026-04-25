Germany joins Hormuz minesweeping after conflict

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Germany plans to deploy a minesweeper to the Mediterranean for a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz, contingent on a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran.

A German Defence Ministry spokeswoman told the AFP news agency that the navy’s “Fulda”, a minesweeping vessel, will be deployed “in the coming days”, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It aims to make a “significant and visible contribution to an international coalition seeking to protect freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz”, she said.

The spokesperson added that the ship will be stationed with a crew of about 45 people, but any deployment in the Strait of Hormuz would happen only after “a lasting end in hostilities” and approval from the German parliament’s lower house.

Earlier, Turkiye also announced it was willing to join a mission to demine the Strait, in the event that the war is over.

News.Az