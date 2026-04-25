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Iran's internet blackout continues for the 57th day

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Iran's internet blackout continues for the 57th day
Photo credit: Report

The near-total internet blackout in Iran is now entering its 57th day, with a total of 1,344 hours, according to the internet watchdog NetBlocks.

The restrictions followed renewed antigovernment protests in early January and intensified after the start of the US-Israel war on Iran at the end of February, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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The heavily restricted internet has affected jobs and businesses across the country.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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