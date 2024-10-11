Russia’s Gazprom to scale up gas supplies to China

Gazprom deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov on Friday announced that the company's gas supplies to China in 2024 will surpass planned contract volumes by 1 billion cubic meters.

"We have increased gas supplies to China. This year we will supply more than 1 billion cubic meters above our contractual obligations," Markelov said at the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, News.Az reports, citing Russian media. After reduction of deliveries to Europe Gazprom has significantly increased gas supplies to Central Asia, Markelov added.On Thursday, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller noted that the company doubled gas supplies to Central Asia in January-September.Earlier, Gazprom and China's CNPC agreed to bring Russian gas supplies to the maximum level by December 2024. Before that, Gazprom planned to bring the Power of Siberia pipeline to its design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas from January 1, 2025.In 2023, the holding increased gas supplies to China via the pipeline by 1.5 times, to 22.7 billion cubic meters, and by the end of the current year they could amount to 30 billion cubic meters, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.

News.Az