Russia’s TurkStream gas exports to Europe climb 7%

Exports of Russian gas to Europe via the TurkStream pipeline increased by 7% in January–September compared with the same period last year, reaching 13 billion cubic meters, according to TASS calculations based on data from the European Network of Gas Transmission System Operators (ENTSOG), News.az reports citing TASS.

Deliveries via TurkStream to European countries rose 6.9% in the first nine months of 2025. In September, exports via this route fell 0.5% compared with August but were 8.1% higher than September 2024, totaling 1.55 billion cubic meters.

The average daily capacity of TurkStream in the European direction in September was 51.6 million cubic meters—8.1% higher than September 2024 and 2.8% higher than in August.

The TurkStream gas pipeline, which runs from Russia to Turkey under the Black Sea, has a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters and is designed to supply Turkey and countries in Southern and Southeastern Europe. It currently remains the last active route for Russian gas to Europe following the suspension of transit through Ukraine. The pipeline begins at the Russkaya compressor station near Anapa.

