Rwanda appoints new prime minister

On Wednesday, July 23, Rwanda's President Paul Kagame appointed Justin Nsengiyumva as the new Prime Minister, succeeding Édouard Ngirente, who had held the position since 2017.

The appointment is in accordance with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of Rwanda, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Until his appointment, Nsengiyumva served as the Deputy Governor of the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), a position he had held since February.

A former Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Trade and Industry and in the Ministry of Education, Nsengiyumva hold a PhD in in economics obtained from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.

