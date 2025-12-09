S. Korea scrambles jets as Chinese, Russian warplanes approach

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s military reported scrambling fighter jets on Tuesday after Chinese and Russian military aircraft entered and then left its air defence zone, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Seven Russian planes and two Chinese planes entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) at around 10 a.m. (0100 GMT) and subsequently exited, with no breach of South Korea’s territorial airspace, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

An earlier report from the Newsis news agency had suggested that 11 planes had entered the zone.

The Russian and Chinese military aircraft were identified, and South Korean fighter jets were deployed as a precaution in case of any contingencies, the JCS added.

The aircraft spent roughly an hour in the KADIZ off South Korea’s east and south coasts, according to Yonhap News Agency, which also cited the military.

Chinese and Russian forces usually conduct joint exercises near the Korean Peninsula once or twice a year.

