However, a natural question arises: how objective are these assessments? And are the same standards truly applied to all countries?

The current situation in Armenia once again raises questions about double standards among Western observers. In recent years, Yerevan has consistently been presented in the West as an example of “democratic development” in the South Caucasus. As a result, many developments that, in relation to other states, would have prompted loud statements and sharply worded resolutions are either ignored in Armenia's case or dismissed as insignificant episodes.

Yet the allegations involved are serious. During the election campaign, state administrative resources have reportedly been used extensively. The authorities are employing existing mechanisms of influence to secure their desired political outcome. Such practices have repeatedly been criticised by European institutions in other countries, yet in Armenia's case there have been virtually no strong reactions.

Credit: iacis.ru

The current parliamentary elections in Armenia have exceeded all expectations in terms of the number of alleged violations. The opposition, represented by Karapetyan and Kocharyan, signalled from the outset that it enjoyed external backing and has acted accordingly. Samvel Karapetyan and Robert Kocharyan have not concealed the fact that Russia supports them, is helping create conditions favourable to the victory of the pro-Russian opposition and is openly interfering in the electoral process through political means.

In response to this openness on the part of the pro-Russian opposition, those backing Nikol Pashinyan, namely the United States and Europe, have also abandoned any pretence of neutrality. The West openly supports Nikol Pashinyan and openly interferes in the elections, helping him secure victory. The same West that examines election campaigns in Azerbaijan with a magnifying glass appears willing to overlook administrative obstacles placed in the opposition's path, the arrests of opposition figures and other actions by the Armenian prime minister.

Following the rules imposed by his opponents, Nikol Pashinyan no longer attempts to appear above the fray. The prime minister is making full use of administrative resources against his rivals and restricting their opportunities in increasingly inventive ways. Given the significance of the 7 June elections for the region, some may consider such steps justified. Many believe that, for the stability and security of the South Caucasus, it is necessary to prevent revanchist forces from returning to power in Armenia. Nevertheless, the actions of the Armenian authorities remain questionable from a democratic perspective, yet few international actors appear willing to highlight them.

Vote-buying has reportedly reached particularly significant levels in the current election campaign. This time, the battle for political influence involves millionaires such as Robert Kocharyan and Gagik Tsarukyan, as well as billionaire Samvel Karapetyan. As a result, candidates are spending generously, organising both large-scale and individual vote-buying operations. Representatives of the ruling party have also been accused of engaging in such practices, although reportedly on a smaller scale than the “millionaires’ club.”

The revanchist opposition has indeed spent considerable resources.

Human rights advocate Daniel Ioannisyan has stated that vote-buying is taking place across the country, both on a wholesale and retail basis. Cases have been identified in the Syunik, Tavush, Ararat, Shirak, Armavir and Lori provinces, as well as in several districts of Yerevan. According to Ioannisyan, 83 per cent of the cases identified by the Anti-Corruption Committee involve the Strong Armenia party, 13 per cent involve the Prosperous Armenia party and 4 per cent involve the Armenia bloc.

Moreover, the buying and selling of votes is reportedly not limited to Armenia itself. Armenian citizens living abroad, particularly in Russia, are also said to be involved.

Against this backdrop, statements about the need to protect Armenian democracy from external interference appear particularly contradictory. If interference is indeed a problem, why are some forms of it condemned while others are ignored?

Even more concerning are reports of pressure on political opponents. Arrests of party officials, administrative pressure on opposition representatives and various forms of voter intimidation create an atmosphere far removed from the principles of free political competition.

Armenian media have reported that Arman Sargsyan, the former head of the Department for State Property Management, has been detained as part of a criminal case being investigated by the Anti-Corruption Committee on allegations of electoral bribery. A case has also been opened against blogger Mikael Badalyan, who allegedly promised Armenian citizens living in Russia various services in exchange for participating in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Earlier, Armenia's Investigative Committee ordered the two-month detention of Aleksan Aleksanyan, a member of the board of the opposition Strong Armenia party. Aleksanyan was accused of bribing 1,400 people in order to recruit them for a rally organised by the Karapetyan camp.

According to the Investigative Committee, between September 2025 and May 2026, Aleksanyan recruited citizens to participate in rallies and demonstrations organised by Strong Armenia. Investigators allege that the scheme was financed by the Karapetyan family. According to the investigation, between October last year and April this year, 1.6 billion drams, €230,000 and $75,000 were transferred to the bank accounts of the NGO For Ourselves, headed by Aleksanyan. These funds allegedly originated from the Tashir charitable foundation, as well as Intego Energo CJSC and Tashir Capital, companies linked to Samvel Karapetyan.

Between February and May, Armenia's Anti-Corruption Committee initiated around 60 cases related to electoral bribery. Investigations have been completed in 34 of them. More than 100 individuals have been detained, while five suspects have been placed on a wanted list.

These are the allegations directed at the opposition. As for similar practices that may be taking place within the ruling party, little information has emerged.

Particular attention has been drawn to the situation involving Armenian citizens arriving from Russia to participate in the elections. Reports indicate that many of them are subjected to military registration procedures at the airport and subsequently directed to military training exercises.