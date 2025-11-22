S. Korean president set to visit Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will pay a two-day visit to Türkiye starting from Monday, Türkiye's Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said on Friday.

The upcoming visit comes at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Duran said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The visit further develop the strong ties and friendship-based relations established between the two countries since the Korean War, he added.

The meetings to be held on Monday at the presidential complex in Ankara will address all aspects of bilateral relations.

Steps to further develop cooperation in the areas of energy, defense industry, transportation, infrastructure, high technology, culture, and tourism are also expected to be discussed.

The visit also includes an exchange of views on current regional and global issues and the signing of various documents that will strengthen the contractual basis of the bilateral cooperation, Duran added.

News.Az