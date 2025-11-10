S. Korean singer Hyuna collapses on stage at music festival in Macau - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean singer Hyuna sparked concern among fans after collapsing during her performance at the Waterbomb Macau music festival on November 9.

Videos circulating on social media show the 33-year-old artist performing her 2011 hit Bubble Pop! when she suddenly fainted mid-performance. Two backup dancers immediately rushed to assist her before a security staff member carried her off the stage, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The incident has raised renewed worries about Hyuna’s health, as fans await official updates on her condition.

The former member of K-pop groups such as Wonder Girls, 4Minute and Triple H took to Instagram later on Nov 9 to apologise to fans and assure them she is fine.

“I’m truly sorry,” she wrote in Korean. “It was only a short time since my last performance, but I wanted to show you my best side.”

Hyuna said she had no recollection of the fainting, and apologised again to fans in Macau who had paid to watch her performance.

“I’ll try to build up my stamina and work hard consistently,” she wrote. “It will be so great if everything goes my way, but I’ll try my best.”

Hyuna, whose full name is Kim Hyun-ah, caused worry among her followers after an Instagram post on Oct 3 about her eating habits and weight. “Hyun-ah, you ate way too much,” she wrote then, addressing herself in the third person. “Let’s snap out of it and go on a strict diet. You liked being skinny, right? Let’s do it again.” She then revealed on Instagram on Nov 4 that she had lost about 10kg in a month, sharing a photo of a weighing machine showing her weight of about 49kg. “It’s so hard to change the first digit from the 50s,” she wrote. “I still have a long way to go. How much have you eaten all this time, Kim Hyun-ah?” Hyuna tied the knot with South Korean singer Yong Jun-hyung, 35, in October 2024. In August 2020, she delayed the release of her comeback single Good Girl, and subsequently the release of her full studio album, I’m Not Cool, to January 2021. Her then label P Nation said it was due to vasovagal syncope, a type of fainting spell caused by a fall in blood pressure because of dehydration or standing for too long. Hyuna also revealed on social media in November 2019 that she has been suffering from depression and panic disorder.

News.Az