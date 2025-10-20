Instagram shows more ‘eating disorder-related’ content to vulnerable teens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Meta’s internal research has revealed that Instagram’s algorithm shows more “eating disorder-adjacent” content to teenagers who already feel bad about their bodies.

The study, conducted during the 2023–2024 school year, surveyed more than 1,100 teens. Among those who said Instagram made them feel worse about their bodies, roughly 10.5% of their feed contained body-focused or eating disorder-related content — three times more than what other teens saw, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Researchers noted these posts often displayed body parts like the chest, thighs, or buttocks and included explicit judgments about body types. They also found that affected teens were shown more “mature” and “risky” content overall.

While Meta said the findings don’t prove Instagram causes body dissatisfaction, the report raises concerns that the platform may be amplifying harmful material for vulnerable users.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said the study shows the company’s “commitment to understanding young people’s experiences” and pledged to make Instagram safer, noting that the platform has recently reduced age-restricted content for teens by half.

Experts reviewing the research described the findings as “disturbing,” warning that Instagram’s algorithm may be profiling psychologically vulnerable users and feeding them content that worsens body image.

