Satellite image reveals US aircraft carrier deployment near Iran ahead of nuclear talks

This photograph captured on April 17, 2025 by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellites appears to the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson operating in the Red Sea. Photo: COPERNICUS DATA SPACE ECOSYSTEM

The satellite image, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite, shows the USS Carl Vinson operating in the Gulf of Aden.

This marks the second U.S. carrier strike group operating in the Middle East, reinforcing the USS Harry S. Truman already stationed nearby, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

On Thursday, U.S. airstrikes targeting the Ras Isa oil port held by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed 38 people and wounded around 100 others, according to the group, marking one of the highest reported death tolls in the ongoing campaign launched under Trump since March 15. The strikes, confirmed by the U.S. military's Central Command, were followed by a Houthi missile launch toward Israel, which was intercepted by the Israeli military.

The Trump administration says that the campaign against the Houthis is part of a broader strategy to pressure Iran ahead of nuclear negotiations. The Houthis are widely seen as Tehran's regional proxies, and Washington's military response is intended to send a message of strength.

On Thursday, President Trump responded to reports that he discouraged an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, stating, "I wouldn't say waved off. I'm not in a rush to do it," while adding that Iran still has a chance "to live happily without death."

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with Iranian leaders in Tehran on Thursday, marking the highest-level visit by a Saudi royal to Iran in decades. The visit underscores growing regional concerns among Arab states about the risk of renewed conflict if diplomatic efforts fail to de-escalate the mounting standoff between Washington and Tehran.

The second round of talks, set for Saturday in Rome, will test whether a diplomatic breakthrough is possible amid growing military tensions and continued U.S. pressure in the region.

News.Az