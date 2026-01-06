Saudi Arabia blames UAE for backing Druze separatists in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has made unprecedented accusations against the United Arab Emirates, amid escalating tensions between the two Gulf states, primarily focused on concerns over the UAE's involvement in Syria.

Riyadh believes that Abu Dhabi has “cultivated ties with elements of the Druze community, some of whose leaders have openly discussed secession”. Saudi Arabia sees this as a direct threat to Syria’s unity and its national security, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

CNN said Saudi concerns over UAE policies in Syria are part of a broader view that supporting non-state actors in the region or engaging in sensitive local arrangements could lead to regional instability and set dangerous precedents affecting neighbouring countries, especially Saudi Arabia.

The report added that these public accusations reflect a deep rift between the two Gulf allies after years of close coordination. Riyadh’s strong language shows growing concern over a UAE foreign policy that is increasingly independent and less aligned with traditional regional consensus.

The concerns are not limited to Syria. They extend to Yemen, Sudan, and the Horn of Africa. In Yemen, which shares a long border with Saudi Arabia, Riyadh fears the impact of UAE support for separatist forces in the south. In Sudan, which lies on the Red Sea opposite Saudi Arabia’s western coast, instability or state collapse could pose direct risks to Saudi national security.

News.Az