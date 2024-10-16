Saudi Aramco shifts focus: Cancels Gulf coast petrochemical project, eyes Asia for growth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Aramco has reportedly canceled its planned petrochemical complex on the Persian Gulf coast, according to Bloomberg, News.Az reports.

The decision comes as the company shifts its focus towards investments in Asia, where it expects long-term growth in demand for petrochemicals.Initially, the Ras Al-Khair project, aimed at building a 400,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery, was announced in 2022. Aramco's subsidiary SABIC had also partnered with Oman’s OQ and Kuwait Petroleum International to develop a petrochemical complex. However, plans for both projects have been scrapped.Aramco is now reviewing other planned projects in Saudi Arabia, including developments in Jubail and Yanbu. There’s a possibility that the company might pull out of these investments as well, as it recalibrates its strategy.Aramco’s pivot reflects a strategic move towards Asia, where it sees more promising opportunities. The company has been actively pursuing deals in China, recently acquiring a $3.4 billion stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. and negotiating further investments with other Chinese firms. Aramco also has its sights set on South Korea and India for future expansions.With the global energy transition underway, Aramco expects demand for petrochemical products, such as plastics, to grow, particularly in Asia. This demand is projected to outpace the need for traditional fuels like gasoline and diesel.Meanwhile, Aramco continues its work on the expansion of the petrochemical complex in Jubail, in partnership with TotalEnergies.As reported by News.Az, this shift signals Aramco’s efforts to align with changing global market dynamics, focusing on regions where it can secure long-term growth.

News.Az