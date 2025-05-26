+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has denied recent reports suggesting it plans to lift its decades-long ban on alcohol.

A Saudi official refuted claims circulating in international media, originating from a wine blog, that suggested the kingdom would permit alcohol sales in tourist areas in preparation for the 2034 World Cup, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The original report, which lacked sourcing, stated the change would come as the country prepares to host the global football tournament. Alcohol has been prohibited in Saudi Arabia, the birthplace of Islam, for 73 years.

The once ultra-conservative kingdom has eased some restrictions to lure tourists and international businesses as part of an ambitious plan to diversify its economy and make itself less dependent on oil.

While alcoholic drinks are still off limits, both Saudis and foreigners can take part in activities that were once unthinkable in the Gulf country - from dancing at desert raves to watching models at fashion shows or going to the cinema.

The report about alcohol rules sparked a vigorous online debate in the kingdom, whose king also holds the title of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques - Islam's most revered places in Mecca and Medina. Saudi Arabia's de facto leader, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known as MBS, has pushed a series of reforms, which included ending a prohibition on allowing women to drive in 2017, easing some rules on sex segregation in public spaces and reducing the power of the religious police. Saudi Arabia and Kuwait are the only Gulf countries that prohibit the sale of alcohol. A minor move to allow alcoholic drinks to be consumed in the kingdom was the opening of the first alcohol store in the capital, Riyadh, last year serving exclusively non-Muslim diplomats. Prior to that, alcohol was available only through diplomatic mail or on the black market.

News.Az