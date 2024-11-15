Scholz and Putin hold first talk in two years

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a direct conversation on Friday, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to "end" the war in Ukraine and "withdraw troops," News.Az reports citing Politico .

“The Federal Chancellor urged Russia to be prepared to negotiate with Ukraine with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace,” a German government spokesperson said in a statement, adding that Scholz had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy beforehand and was also planning to do so again after the call.The conversation, which took place over the phone, lasted for about an hour and constituted the first direct exchange between the two leaders in nearly two years, according to German media reports.

