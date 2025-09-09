School bus carrying softball team overturns near Minco, Oklahoma; several injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A school bus transporting a high school softball team was involved in a rollover crash Monday evening on U.S. Highway 152 near Minco,Oklahoma.

Several passengers sustained injuries, with some reported to be in critical condition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

As of now, no fatalities have been confirmed. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) reported that both U.S. Highway 152 and County Road 2760 were shut down around 8 p.m. on Monday, September 8, as emergency crews responded to the scene.

Minco Superintendent Kevin Sims posted on the school's Facebook page the crash involved the Minco softball team and that school would be closed Tuesday.

"Please keep these student-athletes, coaches, and their families in your prayers," Sims posted.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.

News.Az