13-year-old boy killed in fireworks accident in Tulsa, Oklahoma

A 13-year-old boy died Monday evening while setting off fireworks near an apartment complex in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said.

Tulsa Police reported that the boy was handling a “mortar-style” firework when it ignited while he held it near his head. The explosion also sparked a small grass fire near the complex. Witnesses pulled the boy away and called 911. Firefighters performed lifesaving efforts, but he was pronounced dead at a local hospital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police described the tragedy as a “stark reminder that fireworks can be extremely dangerous” and urged residents to take precautions. Fireworks are illegal within Tulsa city limits, according to the Tulsa Fire Department.

The victim’s name has not been released.

News.Az