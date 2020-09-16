Schools to close a day early in Israel as over 5,500 virus cases confirmed in 24 hours

Daily confirmed coronavirus in Israel cases grew to a record 5,523 on Tuesday, as the number of tests saw a parallel surge.

The Health Ministry said Wednesday morning that 166,794 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 42,862 active cases — a number that has been sharply rising for the past few weeks.

The government decided Wednesday morning to close the education system starting Thursday, a day before a nationwide lockdown kick in, due to the rise in infections. Ministers held a vote on the matter by phone, The Times of Israel reported.

That means elementary, middle and high schools, kindergartens and daycares will be closed. Special education and other exceptional cases will continue operating.

