SCO countries sign co-op documents, Astana Declaration

+ ↺ − 16 px

A number of key documents were signed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana on Thursday.

The documents aim to further enhance cooperation among the SCO participating countries, News.Az reports.The Astana Declaration of the Summit was also adopted.Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the summit that the document sets forth approaches of the organization’s member states towards key aspects of the global and regional agenda.The Russian president stressed that the declaration "additionally highlights the commitment by all the SCO members to forming a fair multipolar world order based on the UN central role, international law and the aspiration of sovereign states for mutually beneficial partnership."

News.Az