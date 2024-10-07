SCO vs CIS: Lavrov clarifies the real potential of two organizations in the Eurasian space

+ ↺ − 16 px

He noted that the membership of the CIS and SCO overlaps in many ways. This determines the close cooperation between the structures, which is becoming richer and more specific every year.The minister believes that the associations have enormous economic, logistical and creative potential, which is increasingly materialized in specific projects every year that benefit all participants in the organizations.The day before, CIS Deputy Secretary General Nurlan Seitimov said that a meeting of the highest administrative officials of the CIS, CSTO and SCO will be held in Moscow on October 9.The results of the ongoing conference will be taken into account in the preparation for the upcoming regular meeting of the highest administrative officials of the CIS, CSTO and SCO.He said that by the end of 2024, the heads of state and heads of government of the CIS member states plan to consider a number of issues in the field of security.

News.Az