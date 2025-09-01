News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Cis
Tag:
Cis
Baku clarifies President Aliyev’s absence from EAEU, CIS summits in St. Petersburg
22 Dec 2025-09:53
CIS leaders to gather in St. Petersburg on Dec. 21-22
24 Nov 2025-21:58
Azerbaijan’s defense minister joins CIS talks in Almaty
31 Oct 2025-13:52
CIS, SCO to hold joint counter-terror drills in Belarus next year
23 Oct 2025-14:16
Azerbaijan attends CIS Interior Ministers' meeting on digitalization in Astana
20 Oct 2025-21:58
Dushanbe summit: A new era of security and trade cooperation across Eurasia
13 Oct 2025-10:50
CIS leaders approve creation of CIS Plus platform
10 Oct 2025-16:56
Azerbaijan's president attends official banquet for CIS leaders in Dushanbe
10 Oct 2025-16:06
President Aliyev attends CIS Heads of State Council expanded meeting
10 Oct 2025-13:20
President Aliyev highlights Lachin’s revival, humanitarian cooperation at CIS meeting
10 Oct 2025-12:02
Latest News
Indonesia blocks Elon Musk’s Grok over AI content concerns
Massive drone attack hits Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine
Sky TV down: Viewers report service outages
Drone attacks hit Dnipropetrovsk region in Ukraine
Amber Glenn claims third straight US Figure Skating title
Five killed in highway accidents in S. Korea
Seoul denies North Korea drone incursion claims
Evacuations ordered as bushfires rage in Victoria, Australia
Tarique Rahman named chairman of Bangladesh’s BNP
Carbon monoxide kills four miners in N. Afghanistan
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31