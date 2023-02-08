Sea level rises in Turkish Hatay in aftermath of strong earthquake

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sea level has risen in the Turkish Iskenderun district of Hatay province as a result of the strong earthquake that hit Türkiye on February 8, News.az reports via the Turkish media.

According to the source, the roads, squares, and workplaces on the coastal boulevard are flooded. Due to the risk of flooding, houses and buildings located along the coast were evacuated.

It is noted that two days have passed since the earthquake, but the sea level has not decreased.

After a natural disaster, people try to avoid staying in buildings and prefer to remain outdoors.

Note that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 has hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

News.Az