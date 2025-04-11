Second US aircraft carrier arrives in Middle East

+ ↺ − 16 px

A second US aircraft carrier has arrived in the Middle East, the United States military said as it continued its campaign against Yemen’s Houthis.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) posted a video of F-35C fighter jets being equipped with various bombs before taking off the flight deck, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group is now accompanying the USS Harry S. Truman, which has been in the region since December as part of the US campaign against the Houthis. The bombing campaign was escalated on March 15 after President Donald Trump ordered a more aggressive approach to pressure the militant group to stop attacking ships in the Red Sea.

Aircraft Carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) with its air wing consisting of F-35C Lightning IIs works alongside the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. pic.twitter.com/c2p4yxmBpj — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 10, 2025

The US military has struck more than 100 Houthi targets in Yemen since launching the campaign last month, a US defense official told Al Arabiya English this week. Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth recently ordered additional squadrons and air defense assets to the region in a further show of force.

The Carl Vinson was redirected from the Indo-Pacific to bolster the US presence in the Middle East, alongside deployments of Patriot missile batteries and a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system. While the Pentagon has not confirmed the exact deployment sites, reports indicate the THAAD system was sent to Israel.

News.Az