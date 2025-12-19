Yandex metrika counter

Several injured in Taipei subway attack

Several injured in Taipei subway attack
Taiwan Premier Cho Jung-tai reported that multiple people were injured after an individual released smoke bombs and attacked bystanders at a Taipei subway station.

The attacker is suspected to have killed himself, according to local authorities. The motive behind the incident is currently unclear, and further details have not been released, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

 


