US approves $11B arms sale to Taiwan

While the United States has traditionally been Taiwan’s primary arms supplier, remarks by President Donald Trump have raised questions about his willingness to defend the democratic island, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Taiwan has increased its defense spending over the past decade as China has stepped up military pressure.

The arms sale announced Thursday still requires approval from the U.S. Congress. It would be the second sale since Trump returned to office in January, following a $330 million sale of parts and components in November.

This latest, much larger package includes HIMARS rocket systems, howitzers, anti-tank missiles, drones, and other military equipment, according to Taipei’s foreign ministry.

“This is the second arms sale to Taiwan announced during the Trump administration's second term, once again demonstrating the U.S.’s firm commitment to Taiwan’s security,” the ministry said.

The potential size of the deal is comparable to the $18 billion approved under former President George W. Bush in 2001, though that sale was ultimately scaled down after commercial negotiations.

Bush ended up selling $15.6 billion-worth of weapons to Taiwan over his eight years in office.

During Trump's first term, the United States approved $10 billion in arms sales to Taiwan, including $8 billion for fighter jets.

The latest package is expected to soon receive a Congressional rubber stamp, given the cross-party consensus on Taiwan's defence.