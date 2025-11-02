Several injured in train knife attack in England -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people were injured on a train in England in an incident involving a bladed weapon, Cambridgeshire Police said, News.Az reports.

“We were called at 7:39 p.m. on November 1 with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train. Armed officers responded and the train was halted at Huntingdon, where two men were taken into custody. Several people have been transported to hospital,” police said.

The East of England Ambulance Service said a large emergency response was dispatched, including an air ambulance.

The Times newspaper noted, citing eyewitnesses, that a man armed with a large knife began attacking people after the train departed from Peterborough station. Some passengers hid in the toilets. There have been no official comments yet regarding the identity of the attacker or attackers or the details of what happened.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that "the appalling incident on a train near Huntingdon is deeply concerning." In a statement, the head of government thanked the emergency services and urged citizens to follow their recommendations. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood assured that she was receiving regular updates on the investigation.

According to the Thameslink railway company, Huntingdon station is closed, and train services in both directions have been suspended. Other rail operators are warning of serious delays and cancellations for trains traveling from London to northern cities, including Manchester, Leicester, and Sheffield. Services between Scotland's two largest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow, have also been affected.

