Several shot at New Mexico park as police search for gunman

An investigation is underway in Las Cruces, New Mexico, after several people were shot at Young Park late on Friday night, according to the local police department.

Authorities responded to reports of gunfire and gunshot victims just after 10 pm near the parking lot of Young Park, located at 850 S. Walnut St. Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple individuals suffering from gunshot wounds, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The victims were immediately transported to local hospitals for medical treatment, with some being taken to University Medical Centre in El Paso, Texas. However, investigators have not yet confirmed the exact number of victims or the severity of their injuries.

Law enforcement officials are still working to identify the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting. As the investigation remains active, police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

