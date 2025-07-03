Several stabbed near shopping center in Finland

Several stabbed near shopping center in Finland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Several people were stabbed near a shopping center in the southern Finnish city of Tampere on Thursday afternoon, Finnish national broadcaster Yle reported, citing police sources, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred at the Ratina shopping center, and a suspect has been taken into custody, according to Yle.

Victims are receiving first aid, Yle said, adding that police have confirmed there is no longer any threat to the public.

News.Az